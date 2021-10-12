Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in September

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEDFF remained flat at $$146.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26. Aedifica has a one year low of $121.35 and a one year high of $146.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.