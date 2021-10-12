Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of AOIFF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

