Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AOIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

AOIFF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.