Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:A opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

