agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $23.41

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $22.63. agilon health shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 12,290 shares trading hands.

AGL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Get agilon health alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $16,579,000. Northwestern University acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $45,130,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $9,116,816,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.