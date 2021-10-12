Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 194.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,207 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $340,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

