Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.89 and last traded at $174.53. 78,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,358,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $109.57 billion and a PE ratio of -11.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

