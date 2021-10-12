Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.55. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 114,384 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.