Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,784. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $28.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $8,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

