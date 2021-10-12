Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKZOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. 30,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,703. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

