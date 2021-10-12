Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 28th

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $76,013.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,971.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.