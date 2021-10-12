Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11,032.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 291.4% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

