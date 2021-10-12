Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading 2% Higher

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). 6,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Albion Technology & General VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.27%.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

