Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,464,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.