Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.57. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 456,882 shares traded.
AXU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 866,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 9.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 180.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 2,980,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.