Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.57. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 456,882 shares traded.

AXU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 866,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 9.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 180.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 2,980,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

