Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $680.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $631.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.91. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.