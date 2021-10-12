Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,995 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $63,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 8,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

