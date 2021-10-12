AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $261,169.26

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. AllSafe has a market cap of $261,169.26 and $434.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

