Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $204.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

