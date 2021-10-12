Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $133.25 million and approximately $81.35 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00122786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,676.57 or 0.99953276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.39 or 0.06217641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

