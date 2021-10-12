Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

