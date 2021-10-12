Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

