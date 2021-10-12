Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

HRTX stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

