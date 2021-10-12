Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $714,000 in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,185,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $6,800,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUST opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

