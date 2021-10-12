Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 4,332 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 142.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,246 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $235,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 37,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $465,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

