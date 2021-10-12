Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,593 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,919 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,901,470. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

