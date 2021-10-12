Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

