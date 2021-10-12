Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) vs. Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Head to Head Comparison

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

34.4% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alphabet and Outbrain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 38 0 2.97 Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $2,899.16, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Outbrain.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.15 $40.27 billion $58.61 47.40 Outbrain $767.14 million 1.14 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Summary

Alphabet beats Outbrain on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

