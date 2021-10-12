AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 62.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $273.44 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $298.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 218.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.51.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.