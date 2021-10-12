AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,408 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 96.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $163.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

