AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after buying an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.89 and its 200 day moving average is $344.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

