AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

