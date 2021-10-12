AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,469 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,046.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

ELS opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

