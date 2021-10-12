AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

