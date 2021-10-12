Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

EPA ALO opened at €30.75 ($36.18) on Friday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.80.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

