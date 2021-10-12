Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 560,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Alstom Company Profile
Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.
