Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 560,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

ALSMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

