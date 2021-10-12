Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Altice USA has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

