Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATUS. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.16.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

