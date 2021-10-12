Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 200,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

