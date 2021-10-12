American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) vs. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Prime Group and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -56.22% -80.65% -7.46% American Homes 4 Rent 12.45% 2.41% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Washington Prime Group and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 7 1 2.64

American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $43.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Prime Group and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.04 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.19 American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 10.45 $140.37 million $1.16 33.02

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Washington Prime Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

