AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,651 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,526. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.