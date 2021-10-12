Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post sales of $35.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.25 million. AXT reported sales of $25.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.13 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $162.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,736. The company has a market capitalization of $342.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. AXT has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $15.84.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AXT by 69.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

