Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $262,970.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $38,565,550 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $16.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.02. 1,736,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.78. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.48.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.