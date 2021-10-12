Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after buying an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 31.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.05. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

