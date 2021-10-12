Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.53. Quanta Services posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $119.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

