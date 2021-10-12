Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,755 shares of company stock worth $23,651,332 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 24.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral stock opened at $222.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

