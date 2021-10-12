Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post sales of $18.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $68.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 4,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,915. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $677.16 million, a PE ratio of -842.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veru by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 161,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veru by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veru by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

