Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report sales of $6.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.18 million and the highest is $6.20 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group downgraded AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AEYE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.14. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.