Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.97.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.94. 4,138,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.21 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

