Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

KOR stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

